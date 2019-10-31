Clean Slate will feature two worship sets Saturday at Rhema Christian Center on Davis Stuart Road in Lewisburg at 7 p.m.
Members of the worship teams of both Bethesda Church and Rhema Christian Center will share the opportunity to unify participants to a common focus in support of those touched by addiction and in expectation of God’s healing and deliverance to prevail. Both teams will be leading worship sets that were put together specifically for this event to touch hearts and create a renewed energy to confront the war on drugs as well as usher in healing for our community.
Because all facets of the community have been impacted by the drug crisis, Clean Slate seeks to bring the entire community together to confront it.
Clean Slate is a community wide, family friendly event. Limited childcare available.