Two of the four people who had illegally entered a Raleigh County mine in December 2018 have died during the first week of December.
Cody Lee Beverly, 22, of Clear Creek, passed away Sunday, according to an obituary posted online. He had been rescued on Dec. 12, along with Kayla Williams, now 26, of Artie, and Erica Treadway, now 32, of Pax, after spending four days lost inside of a Raleigh County mine.
Eddie Duane Williams Jr., 44, of Artie, died Thursday after a battle with cancer, his attorney Robert Dunlap confirmed.
At the time of their deaths, both men were facing charges related to illegally entering the mine.
Williams had entered the mine with Beverly and the two women on Dec. 8, 2018, but had left hours later, according to a December 2018 criminal complaint filed in Raleigh Magistrate Court.
At the time of his death, Williams was on home confinement in the home of Stephanie Ashley of Artie, a woman identified in court documents as his longtime paramour.
The two were estranged when Williams, Beverly and the two women entered Elk’s Run Rock House Powellton Mine at Rock Creek, allegedly to steal copper.
In an interview after his rescue, Beverly said the four had gone into the mine to explore. He and Kayla had gone one way inside the mine, while Williams and Treadway had headed another way. The four lost power on their flashlights and panicked.
Williams, who had previous mining experience, exited hours later over protests from the others, with promises to get help, Beverly told The Register-Herald in December 2018.
Rescuers from The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety and the West Virginia National Guard launched a massive rescue effort, led by Gov. Jim Justice. Rescuers found the group about 1,000 feet away from the place they had entered.
Family members called the rescue a “Christmas miracle.”
Beverly called the rescuers “angels” and said that he believed his rescue from the mine was a second chance.
While the three were given a jubilant welcome to the surface by rescuers, family and friends and Gov. Justice, some later blasted them on social media and criticized Justice’s decision to send rescuers into the mine for lawbreakers.
Justice reacted Thursday night to news of Williams’ and Beverly’s deaths.
“It’s a tragedy,” the governor said.
He said he stands by the rescue that gave Beverly and his family an extra year together and that he will never forget the reunion at the community center in Boone, where the three were reunited with their families.
“Everybody does stuff, sometimes, that they shouldn’t be doing,” he added.
“Nobody will ever be able to take that moment away from me and the rescuers,” Justice said.