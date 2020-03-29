GREENVILLE — A man and a woman are being sought for questioning in the killing of two children in Monroe County.
The bodies of a toddler and a child around 8 were found Saturday, according to multiple Daily Telegraph sources.
Keven Anderson, 40, and Helen Rattamasribounreuang, 30, were being sought for questioning Saturday night, according to West Virginia State Police sources.
Vehicles possibly associated with the individuals are a 1997 Ford F150 with West Virginia license plate 31E463 and a 2005 Toyota Prius with West Virginia license plate 44K574, according to a State Police source.
Law enforcement officers were on the scene Saturday night investigating the deaths of the juveniles. The bodies were found in the Greenville area.
Law enforcement sources contacted Saturday night said there was no identification as yet on the bodies.
Officials reported the deaths are being investigated as a homicide.
The investigation began Saturday afternoon.
The West Virginia State Police are leading the investigation. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.