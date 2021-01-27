The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated shootings that took place Tuesday and resulted in three individuals being sent to the hospital.
The first shooting occurred during the mid-morning hours Tuesday and sent one person to the hospital, according to information from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
Initially, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a gunshot victim at Raleigh General Hospital Emergency room that had reportedly been shot in the Oak Hill area of Fayette County.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department then turned to Facebook to enlist the help of the community asking for help identity a person of interest in the case.
The photos attached to a post about the shooting appear to be screenshots of security footage and showed a caucasian woman with black hair and an eyebrow piercing as well as a photo of a white car.
A few hours later, an update was posted to Fayette County Sheriff’s Department's Facebook page stating that the person of interest had been identified and that the crime had occurred in another jurisdiction.
No information on how this person was related to the shooting was given.
The case was then given to Raleigh County detectives after it was determined that the victim had actually been shot at a residence on Dakota Court in Colcord located in Raleigh County.
The victim was identified as Devonte Saddler, 25, of Chattanooga, Tenn. He was undergoing treatment for his injuries.
The second shooting occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 in Bradley.
Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to the shooting.
Upon investigation it was learned two people had been shot and transported to Raleigh General Hospital by private vehicle.
The victims were identified as Jayda Manns, 18 of Mount Hope and Anthony Pannel, 19 of Prosperity. They both remain hospitalized as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
An employee with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office informed the Register-Herald Wednesday that the shootings do not appear to be connected.