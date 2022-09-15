Michael Paget from Pikeview High School in Princeton and John Eakle from Nicholas County High School in Summersville have been named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship program.
Paget and Eakle must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.
