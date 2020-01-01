lewisburg — Thanks to a Monday vote by the Greenbrier County Commission, two rural properties will remain farmland in perpetuity.
Commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation from the county’s Farmland Protection Board for easements for the Perkins farm on Vago Road and the Masters farm in the Organ Cave area. The vote culminated years of work by the property owners, in conjunction with the county board, to protect the land use while retaining an ownership interest in their farms.
An organic dairy, the Perkins farm encompasses 461 acres. The total cost of that easement is $900,900, with the county Farmland Protection Board paying $500,900, and the balance coming from the West Virginia Agricultural Land Protection Authority.
The 62-acre Masters farm is a grass-fed beef cattle operation. The cost of that easement is $125,600, with the county board splitting the tab equally with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Commissioner Tammy Tincher, who represents the commission on the Farmland Protection Board, noted that the Masters and Perkins farms were the only two in the county approved for easements in 2019.
Funds for the Farmland Protection Board come from deed transfer taxes collected by the county clerk’s office. The Farmland agency receives one-third of that tax, which amounts to $2.20 for every $1,000 of value of the land being transferred, Tincher said.
The county’s general revenue is not used to purchase farmland easements; farmland funds are maintained in a separate account.
