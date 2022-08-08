Seven paving projects, including two in southern West Virginia, are among 10 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) between Thursday, July 28, and Friday, Aug. 5.
The paving projects were part of an aggressive summer paving campaign being conducted by the WVDOH.
Money from the Roads to Prosperity program, in addition to other funding, "has allowed us to put together an aggressive paving plan,” said Joe Pack, WVDOH chief of district operations.
Regional contracts awarded from the July 12 bid letting were:
West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Webster Road in Nicholas County. Low bid was $1,393,583.48.
West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project between Coaldale and Bramwell Road in Mercer County. Low bid was $1,209,845.80.
