Barbering and cyber security are two new programs set to launch this fall at New River Community and Technical College, and registration is underway for classes set to begin Monday, Aug. 19.
Both a certificate of applied science and an advanced skill set certificate in barbering will be offered at the Greenbrier Valley Campus in Lewisburg, adding to the college’s offerings in cosmetology, massage therapy, esthetics and nail technician.
“The programs prepare students to cut, dress, groom, style and shave men’s and boys’ hair and exceeds the number of clock hours required by the West Virginia State Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists,” a New River CTC press release reported. For more information about the barbering program, contact Lisa Carter at lcarter@newriver.edu or 304-793-3005.
The certificate program in cyber security will be available at all New River CTC locations, and is designed to prepare students to work in entry-level cyber security jobs while exploring networking, security, cyber operations and ethical hacking.
For more information about the cyber security program, contact Tricia Hoover at phoover@newriver.edu or 304-929-6702.
For information on admissions and other programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu, or call 866-349-3739.
Jordan Nelson