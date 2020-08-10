Answering a call about a drug overdose near Lewisburg, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Sgt. T.C. Webber ended up making two arrests.
After investigating the Saturday overdose report at the Marathon gas station on U.S. 219 north of Lewisburg, Webber encountered two other men at the scene, according to a media release issued by Sheriff Bruce Sloan.
Turning his attention to those men — Bobby Dale Meadows, 49, and David Lee West, 34, both of whom are believed to be from the local area — and their vehicle, Webber located illegal drugs valued at $7,680, Sloan reported.
Drugs recovered from the men and their vehicle included a white, powdery substance weighing approximately 5.26 grams and 54 stamps of heroin, both of which substances field-tested positive for heroin, according to Sloan. Also, the sheriff said, Webber recovered 88 suboxone strips and “additional evidence consistent with the illegal distribution of drugs.”
Meadows and West were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (non-narcotic). They were arraigned in Greenbrier County Magistrate Court, where bond was set at $20,000 for each man.
The sheriff did not indicate any link between the unidentified overdose victim and the two men who are now incarcerated in Southern Regional Jail, pending further legal proceedings.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com