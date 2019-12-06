Two southern West Virginia teams will be taking part in this weekend’s FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO League State Tournament and LEGO League Jr. Expo at Fairmont State University.
Teams “Give Me My Space!” from Coda Mountain Academy in Fayette County and the “Mega MavBots” from Lindside in Monroe County advanced to the state tournament after taking part in the qualifying tournament at WVU Tech in Beckley on November 16.
“Give Me My Space!” tied for first place in the robot games, and the “Mega MavBots” took the the overall champion award.
Esther Morey, director of Coda Mountain Academy, said she is so proud of her “Give Me My Space!,” which includes five students from Fayette County.
“The team has worked so hard for two years to qualify,” Morey explained. “It’s an incredible honor for Coda Mountain Academy to represent our great community at the State Championship.”
According to tournament officials, this weekend’s tournaments will have three parts: the robot game, project and the core values. The robot game and project are what teams do, and the core values guide teams through the experience.
“Teams competing will go through three judged sessions in the morning and table rounds in the afternoon. This year’s theme for FIRST LEGO League is called ‘City Shaper,’” a press release stated. “The theme asks students, ages 9-14, questions about how they can help our cities and towns face big issues, like transportation, accessibility and even natural disasters.”
The FIRST LEGO League Jr. Theme is “Boomtown Build,” where the 6-10 year-old students will explore the growing needs and challenges of the people in our community. Teams will help to imagine and create a building that solves a problem and makes life easier, happier, or more connected for the people that use it.
According the press release, in the FIRST Tech Challenge, “Skystone,” teams will work together to create a structure that pushes into the skies to represent their alliance. As part of the mission, teams overcome obstacles that stand in the path to build a superstructure of the future, topping it off with a crown of achievement — a final capstone to symbolize their reach into the sky, and dreams of a hopeful future.
The WV Robotics Alliance is an initiative of the Education Resource Center, located at NASA’s Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Facility, which supports over 40 competitions as well as off-season events and trainings for 12 unique robotics programs.
The public is encouraged to stop by both today and Sunday anytime between noon and 4 p.m. to catch the robotics action.
For more information about NASA IV&V’s role with the WV Robotics Alliance, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/centers/ivv/education/educators.html
