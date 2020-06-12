Sereniti Mickey of Stratton Elementary School and Jennah Douglas of Trap Hill Middle School were two of five students from central and southeastern West Virginia to be named a regional winner in the Kids Kick Opioids contest, a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
The competition is sponsored by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office.
The contest attracted 3,366 entries from 3,521 students at 91 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia – the highest participation since Kids Kick Opioids began. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Judges recognized winning entries from 41 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the state Capitol in the fall.