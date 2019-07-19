Two area students have received four-year scholarships from the State Fair of West Virginia for their commitment to the organization.
Katherine Helmick, of Meadow Bridge, and Abbie Bartenslager, of Lewisburg, have been awarded four-year $1,000 scholarships for their involvement with the fair, along with three other individuals throughout the state.
The State Fair of West Virginia has awarded over $250,000 to students from West Virginia since the endowment fund began giving out the award.
The scholarships are given out yearly and are available for academic degrees and accredited trade programs.
— Jordan Nelson