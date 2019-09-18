Two juveniles were arrested Tuesday for threatening to commit terroristic acts at Independence High School in Coal City, a Raleigh County Sheriff's Office press release reported.
"The juveniles were accused of threatening to shoot up Independence High School on 9-17-2019 at 10 a.m.," the release stated. "The threat was made on a hand written note that was left in the boys restroom."
After and investigation by school resource officers, Cpl. Pack and Sgt. Kade, assisted by Detective Schack, both juveniles were charged and detained.
"The juveniles are being held in a detention center to await an appearance before a circuit court judge."
The identities of the individuals have not been released.
Jordan Nelson