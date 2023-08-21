Two juveniles were air-lifted to the hospital on Aug. 20 following an ATV crash in Fayette County.
According to a news release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, notification was received at the E911 Center in Fayette County shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday of an ATV incident. When deputies arrived on scene, two juveniles were being transported by ambulance to a landing zone to be evacuated by air to Charleston Area Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, according to the release.
After interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, deputies determined that the ATV driven by a juvenile and transporting juvenile passengers was navigating through a mud hole when the driver lost control, exited the path and struck a tree.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
