Two found dead after Ronceverte fire

After a fire was extinguished early Thursday morning at a residence near Ronceverte, two bodies were found inside the structure, according to a media release issued by Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan.
The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston. Identities of the victims were not being released, pending positive identification, but neighbors said an older couple lived in the home.
Sheriff’s Lt. G.R. Workman is leading the investigation, along with investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Others responding to the blaze at 291 Fullen Cemetery Road were Ronceverte and Fairlea fire departments and Fairlea EMS.