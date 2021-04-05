Drug charges were levied against two Fayette County men during Easter weekend arrests.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputy was attempting to serve arrest warrants in the Boomer area over the weekend. Upon arrival, the deputy established contact with two people inside, both of whom had active warrants against them.
The deputy spotted narcotics in plain view. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, which resulted in the discovery of heroin, marijuana and devices used in the sale and distribution of drugs.
Thomas Banks Jr. of Boomer and Christopher Chad Evans of Montgomery were both charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony. They await court proceedings.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or, call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the FCSD.