charleston — Two West Virginia circuit judges have been assigned to sit on the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Oct. 16 to hear arguments in two cases.
According to a press release from the Supreme Court of Appeals, Twelfth Judicial Circuit (Fayette County) Judge Thomas Ewing will replace Justice John Hutchison on one case, and Fourth Judicial Circuit (Wood and Wirt counties) Judge Jason Wharton will replace Justice Tim Armstead on two cases.
Chief Justice Beth Walker appointed the two judges to the cases after Justices Armstead and Hutchison voluntarily recused themselves pursuant to Canon 2, Rule 2.11 of the Code of Judicial Conduct and Rule 33 of the Rules of Appellate Procedure of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.
Judges Ewing and Wharton will both hear arguments in Christine Blanda v. Martin & Seibert, No. 19-0317, the second case on the Rule 20 argument docket on Wednesday.
Wharton will also hear arguments in SER Ladanye v. WV Legislative Claims Commission et al., No. 18-0356, which is the first case on the Rule 20 argument docket.
Ewing took office on Jan. 2, 2019, after being appointed by Gov. Jim Justice on Dec. 7, 2018. He is a native of Fayette County who grew up in Hico and graduated from Midland Trail High School.
He has bachelor’s degrees in education (2000) and history (2001) from Glenville State College and a 2004 law degree from West Virginia University, where he was Order of the Coif and executive research editor and associate editor of the West Virginia Law Review. At Glenville State, he was a four-year member and captain of the men’s basketball team, won numerous student-athlete scholarships, and was named the 2001 top graduating student-athlete.
Ewing was an attorney with the law firm Kay, Casto & Chaney from 2004 until his appointment to the bench and was the managing member of its Fayetteville office from 2015 to 2018. He previously had a federal judicial externship with U.S. District Court Chief Judge Irene Keeley (2003), was a research assistant at the College of Law (2002), and was a certified teacher in Fayette County (2001).
Wharton is a lifelong resident of Wood County. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from West Virginia University and a law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law. Wharton was elected in May 2016 and took office on Jan. 1, 2017.
Wharton previously was the elected Wood County prosecuting attorney for eight years and before that was an assistant prosecutor for 10 years. He previously had been cross-designated as a special assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. Prior to joining the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, he worked for the law firm Albright, Bradley and Ellison.