A two-car motor vehicle accident sent several to the hospital Monday morning, according to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
At approximately 8 a.m. Monday, FCSD deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of US Route 19, and Ames Heights Rd. Upon arrival, deputies found that a Rural Mail Carrier Van was crossing Route 19 South, attempting to turn onto Ames Heights Road, when it was struck by an SUV heading south on Rt. 19. After the collision, the SUV left the roadway and rolled over to its side.
The driver of the Mail Carrier Van was transported by helicopter to Charleston Area Medical Center for his injuries, Fridley reported.
The driver of the SUV, along with two passengers, were transported to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital for their injuries. At the time, it was not believed any injuries sustained were life-threatening.
Assisting were the Fayetteville and Ansted Fire departments as well as Jan-Care and General Ambulance services.
