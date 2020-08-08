Two people were arrested Friday after searches on Dublin Street in Sullivan Camp.
Early Friday morning, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office SRT assisted the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force in serving two search warrants in the Sullivan Camp area of Raleigh County.
According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, as a result of these search warrants, Krystle Elaine Cresce, 31, of Sullivan, and Lynn Thomas Lambert Jr., 46, of Soak Creek, were arrested and charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, as well as 186 grams of heroin, six firearms, and $14,000 in suspected drug money, which was all seized.