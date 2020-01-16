Two area residents are facing drug charges in Fayette County, following a traffic stop, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported Thursday.
Fridley said deputies from the Fayette Sheriff’s Department were conducting traffic enforcement in the Kincaid area on Tuesday evening when they reportedly discovered seven types of Schedule IV and Schedule V drugs.
Deputies arrested James Perry, 30, of Scarbro, and Kelly Morton, 22, of Fayetteville, on five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics Schedule IV, two counts of Schedule V, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, each.
They were awaiting arraignment on Thursday morning, Fridley said.
Generally, Schedule IV and Schedule V drugs have a lower potential for abuse and dependence than drugs in the Schedule I, II and III categories, according to Drug Enforcement Administration data. The DEA classifies some narcotics in the Schedule IV and V categories.
Fridley asked those with more information to contact the Fayette Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or on the Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department” or by calling Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. The incident is still under investigation.
Jessica Farrish