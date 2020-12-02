Two people were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the death of a teenager from Fayette County who was originally reported as missing in September.
Following a roughly two-month, tri-county and multistate investigation led by the West Virginia State Police for missing Azareyiah Majestic Mitchell, 17, of Oak Hill, State Police Sgt. Jim Mitchell revealed during a press conference Wednesday that Mitchell’s body had been found Tuesday in another state.
The two people she was last seen with, 26-year-old Steven Marvin Lawson and 19-year-old Jalesea Dashea Bass, have been charged with her death.
Bass was charged with murder in the second degree, concealment of a deceased human body and conspiracy.
Lawson was charged with accessory to murder, concealment of a deceased body and conspiracy.
They are both being held at the Southern Regional Jail on $250,000 bonds each.
Azareyiah Mitchell was last seen Sept. 28.
Cpl. John Synder of the West Virginia State Police and the lead investigator on the case, said, based on the information they have gathered, they believe Azareyiah Mitchell lost her life on Sept. 28 or the day after.
He said the incident occurred at an apartment in Summers County where an altercation between Bass and Azareyiah Mitchell took place that untimely led to her loss of life.
Lawson and Bass then “gathered up the victim and transported her across state lines and concealed her outside the state,” Synder said.
He added that Azareyiah Mitchell and Lawson were a couple.
Synder said he was being vague on the details because, “We are no longer searching. We are now investigating (a homicide) and trying to provide closure for the family as well as justice for them as well.”
Synder said he met with the family of Azareyiah Mitchell on Wednesday to inform them of the news.
“The pain that they had to endure, no parent should have to endure that,” he said.
Sgt. Jim Mitchell shared his sentiments.
“We wanted to find her; we were hoping alive,” said Sgt. Mitchell. "This is such a difficult time for the family. They may have expected it, or they may have thought about it but when you hear something like that, it’s just devastating."
He went on to say that he appreciated all the work done by his agency as well as the Beckley Police Department and the U.S. Marshal as well as those in the community who reached out with tips and information regarding the case.
“We followed every lead,” he said.
The case is being prosecuted in Summers County.