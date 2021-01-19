Two Raleigh County men are facing felony charges after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint on Sunday.
According to the criminal complaint, the robbery was reported by the victim to the West Virginia State Police.
The victim said he was walking to his wife’s work in Soak Creek when he was robbed at gunpoint by a man he knew, who was later identified as Christopher Allan Scott, 19, of Beckley, and another he was not familiar with, who was later identified as Jacob Lee Scott, 19, of Fairdale.
The victim said Christopher Scott came up behind him and stole his firearm, $40 in cash, a backpack and his wallet containing his West Virginia ID and some bank cards.
The victim then provided state police with a description of Christopher Scott’s vehicle as well as well as where he lived, which was roughly half a mile from the location of the robbery.
When the trooper arrived at the location provided by the victim, he found both Christopher and Jacob Scott as well as the items that the victim alleged were stolen.
A backpack matching the victim’s description was found hidden behind a water heater, the firearm was found hidden in a heating vent and the victims ID was found on the porch partially burnt.
The total value of everything taken was $479.
While on the scene, a trooper asked Christopher Scott if he knew the victim. Christopher Scott responded that he did. He went on to tell the officer that he had sold the victim some rock salt claiming it was methamphetamines which is why he claims the victim made up the armed robbery.
Christopher Scott is charged with petit larceny, robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, destruction of property and delivery of a counterfeit-controlled substance.
He was booked into the Southern Regional Jail at 10:50 p.m. Sunday with a $50,000 bond.
Jacob Scott was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, destruction of property, robbery and petit larceny.
He was booked into the Southern Regional Jail at 10:15 p.m. Sunday with a $25,000 bond.