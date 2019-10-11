For those who’ve dreamed of hearing a song they’ve written on the radio, an upcoming songwriter’s retreat may provide assistance.
Twin Falls Resort State Park will host its fifth annual Songwriters Retreat Nov. 8-10.
The retreat is designed for songwriters of all levels, but will be particularly helpful for those who have previously written songs and may need some help perfecting his/her craft, according to a park spokesperson.
Instructors will be professional songwriters Jim Ritchey and Kelley Hunt.
Workshop sessions will cover topics such as music business basics, creativity, songwriting techniques, collaboration, among others.
Participants will have multiple opportunities to write during the weekend as well as to share their songs.
It is not necessary that participants play an instrument, but a piano will be available and everyone is encouraged to bring a guitar.
l l l
Sessions begin Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. with the welcome, introductions and workshop.
The Saturday session begins at 9 a.m. with songwriting fundamentals, writing exercises, the group lunch (included in the package price), writing assignments, task writing, private sessions with the instructors, review and questions, as well as showcasing the new songs from the workshop.
Sunday begins at 9 a.m. with breakfast (included in the package price), a music business discussion, the wrap-up, and group songs.
l l l
American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) songwriter Jim Ritchey, of Greensboro, N.C., became a professional songwriter in 1976 when Texas artist Rusty Weir recorded his song “Coast of Colorado” on the “Black Hat Saloon” album.
His songs have also been recorded by artists such as Kenny Rogers, Mickey Jones, BeJae Fleming, among others.
Ritchey has taught songwriting workshops at colleges and universities across the country.
l l l
Nationally acclaimed Broadcast Music Incorporated (BMI) songwriter Kelley Hunt, of Lawrence, Kans., is a roots/blues/Americana singer songwriter, keyboardist, and guitarist whose career includes studio albums, airplay worldwide and songs on numerous compilations and in two feature films, one of which she co-scored.
Among her performance credits are hundreds of live shows, including being a featured guest on “A Prairie Home Companion.”
In 2006, Kelley was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame and she is the recipient of the Kansas Governor’s Arts Award.
l l l
Retreat cost is $160 for one person with a two-night stay and includes break snacks and beverages, the group lunch on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday. Other packages are available.
Workshop size is limited.
Advance reservations are required by phoning Twin Falls Resort State Park at 304-294-4000.