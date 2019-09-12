Twin Falls Resort State Park will host its 37th annual Lumberjack Festival Sept. 20-22.
The free family-friendly festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. with campfire stories by David “Bugs” Stover and Cully McCurdy at the campfire circle, near the park campground.
Stover and McCurdy will share campfire stories again Saturday at 6 p.m. at the campfire circle.
“We will be telling some Tony Beaver stories, maybe a Paul Bunyan story, singing campfire songs, and making s’mores,” Stover said.
Tony Beaver, the fabled West Virginia lumberjack and cousin of Paul Bunyan, once visited Wyoming County and is responsible for creating some of its most notable landmarks, according to Stover’s tall tales.
“It’s been said that Tony formed Castle Rock when he accidentally knocked a large piece from the top of a mountain,” Stover said, almost with a straight face.
There will also be a few ghost stories with local settings, including Twin Falls Resort State Park.
Those attending are urged to bring a flashlight.
l l l
A crowd favorite, the one-day lumberjack competition will feature three teams, including West Virginia University, Ohio State University, and Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, according to Deana Cook, park program coordinator.
The event is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 21, beginning at 10 a.m. at the ball field.
Contests and demonstrations will include the ax throw, log roll, two-man bucking, chainsaw, one-man bucking, bolt split, underhand chop, and pole fell.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs.
l l l
The Mason Dixon Boys’ chainsaw carving exhibition will be featured Saturday and Sunday.
Arts and crafts vendors along with food vendors will be selling their wares Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Hayrides will be available from noon until 4 p.m. both days.
Ivan and The Outlaws will perform their outlaw country and golden oldies rock music both days.
On Sunday, Kid Quest Super Hero characters are scheduled to appear at 2 p.m.
Random prize drawings will also be conducted throughout the weekend.
With the exception of the campfire stories, all activities will be held at the ball field.
For more information, phone 304-294-4000 or 1-800 CALL WVA and ask for Twin Falls.