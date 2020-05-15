Twin Falls Resort State Park’s 37th annual Bear Hole 5K and 10K Road Race is scheduled Saturday, June 27, beginning at 8 a.m.
Registration will be conducted at the lower end of the golf course parking lot and begins at 7 a.m.
The entry fee before May 31 is $25. Beginning June 1 until race day, the entry fee is $35.
Participants can register and pay online at http://register.chronotrack.com/r/45631
Participants can also request an application by emailing Tammy Cooper at Tammy.D.Cooper@wv.gov or by phoning 304-294-4000.
Mail all applications to: Twin Falls Resort State Park; Attn: Tammy Cooper; P.O. Box 667; Mullens, WV 25882.
Checks should be made payable to Twin Falls Resort State Park.
Tri State Timing will time the race electronically, with live race results available at http://results.chronotrack.com/event/results/event/event-45631
– Mary Catherine Brooks