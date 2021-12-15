Beckley attorney Stephen New is remembering that Christmas is a time of giving, and he is asking for support for Theatre West Virginia — the state's premier outdoor theater production company, which is known for its long-running productions of "Hatfield and McCoys" and "Honey in the Rock."
Local businesses and organizations and patrons may support the arts by making a donation this holiday season.
New and TWV General Manager Scott Hill have introduced the "12 Days of Christmas" fundraiser to raise up to $24,000 between now and Christmas.
"This is Steve New, putting his money where his mouth is," Hill said. "Theatre West Virginia is thankful to have people like Steve in our corner."
New has urged local businesses and residents to donate their "best" gift to TWV. He has pledged to match the donation, dollar for dollar, up to $12,000.
"I believe in those scriptures (in the Bible) that say 'to whom much is given, much is expected,''" said New, quoting Christ's words in the New Testament. "And I believe in Theatre West Virginia.
"I believe in its mission to bring world-class arts to southern West Virginia, and I believe in the actors and the artists and the management and the board and their vision for what they want TWV to be, in terms of a world-class arts organization and economic development driver for southern West Virginia."
For several years, New has been a strong supporter of TWV, once serving as president of the board of directors. He pointed out that TWV is the nation's longest-running, continually performing outdoor theatre. His daughter, Rebekah New, is now a freshman at the University of Kentucky, where she is majoring in musical theater and pre-law.
As a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, Rebekah performed onstage at TWV and at Woodrow Wilson High School. She is celebrated locally as a talented performer.
"TWV was special, even before Rebekah started acting out there," said New. "Many of us who grew up here in southern West Virginia, we remember coming to Grandview as kids or teenagers and being brought there by our parents, either watching our first Broadway show or watching Honey in the Rock or Hatfields and McCoys."
New said he has friends who went on their first date to see a TWV show, and he said he first met "Rocket Boys" author Homer Hickam in person, after TWV produced the first musical performance of Hickam's bestselling novel about growing up in McDowell County.
Rebekah "got bit by the acting bug" in 2013 when a TWV show came to Hollywood Elementary. Shortly after that show, New said, TWV board of directors was considering shutting down TWV for lack of a workable budget, prompting New to get involved.
"Rebekah, obviously, didn't want that to happen," he said of the proposed shutdown. "And since 2014, my daughter has spent the biggest part of every summer since on that stage out there, and that's what she wants to do for her career.
"I would support TWV regardless of what Rebekah's career plans are, because I believe in TWV, and I believe in its mission, but with that place being so special to her, it becomes a no-brainer to me to help support and try to help raise support for TWV, because it just means so much to me and my family."
New asked others to give and to help reach the $12,000 goal.
"Just give you what you can, as much as you can, as often as you can," New said Wednesday. "No amount is too small.
"Every amount is greatly appreciated.
Hill said that folks may donate at TWV’s website, www.theatrewestvirginia.org .
They may also mail donations to Theatre West Virginia/Donations at P O Box 1205, Beckley West Virginia 25802-1205.
When attending an event, Hill said, guests may make donations on site.
"This is a great reason to donate to Theatre West Virginia," Hill urged.