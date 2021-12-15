Jenny Harnish/The Register-HeraldRaleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, left, and actor Michael Martin play Jacob Marley's Ghost and Ebenezer Scrooge at a dress rehearsal for Theatre West Virginia's production of "A Christmas Caro"l at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park in Beckley on Wednesday. Martin, a film and television actor and former mayor of his hometown of Mount Hope, has delighted audiences for years in the role of Scrooge, starting in community productions during Christmastime at the Princess Playhouse in Mount Hope in the 1980s. For the past several years, he has performed the role for TWV.Parsons, a Fayette County native, said he enjoys the role of Marley's Ghost, Scrooge's ghostly business partner who returns from the grave to warn the curmudgeon to change his "ways.""Marley is a lesson in valuing what really matters in life," said Parsons. "Theatre West Virginia is full of so many talented actors. I am thrilled to just be on a stage with such great performers."TWV General Manager Scott Hill said the Christmas Carol is a family tradition for many families in southern West Virginia."At Theatre West Virginia, we are big into redemption stories, and Christmas Carol is all about the redemption of Ebeneezer Scrooge," Hill noted. "It's right up our alley."Directed by Nancy Martin and narrated by Keith Thompson, "A Christmas Carol" opens Thursday at 7 p.m. at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.Additional performances are Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. Seating starts at 6 p.m. for all shows.Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at www.theatrewestvirginia.org or by calling 304-256-6800.