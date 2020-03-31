Alderson Main Street has announced that Turnrow Appalachian Farm Collective has opened a temporary outlet for West Virginia-grown fruits and vegetables in the Alderson Visitors Center.
Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Mini Market will also serve as a pickup location for Turnrow’s online farmers’ market where customers can order vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs and bakery items from in-state producers. The Mini Market will also carry some of those food items for on-site purchase.
“Every day, we work with family-owned, independent farms, collecting their homegrown food and connecting it to larger markets,” Turnrow’s website notes. “This means more income for farmers, more agricultural jobs and a healthier food system for everyone.”
To establish an account with Turnrow, visit turnrow.localfoodmarketplace.com. After approval, customers are then invited to shop from the online catalog. Those who do not have internet access may call 304-449-4727 for assistance.
Pickup from the online marketplace is available at the Mini Market in Alderson from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
Tina Alvey