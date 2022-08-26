Turnpike

The tractor-trailer that crashed just north of the Pax exit on the West Virginia Turnpike early Thursday morning took out traffic barriers and led to the closure of all four lanes of the highway. The highway reopened Thursday evening.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday night that all lanes around the site of a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer have reopened.

The driver of the tractor-trailer rig that crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike early Thursday morning has been charged with driving under the influence.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the Skitter Creek Bridge between the Mossy and Mahan exits.

