The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday night that all lanes around the site of a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer have reopened.
The driver of the tractor-trailer rig that crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike early Thursday morning has been charged with driving under the influence.
The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the Skitter Creek Bridge between the Mossy and Mahan exits.
