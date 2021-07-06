People were itching to get out and hit the road, according to statistics from the West Virginia Turnpike where traffic traffic over the 2021 Fourth of July holiday season was the heaviest it’s been since 2010.
Between Thursday, July 1, and Monday, July 5, the Turnpike saw 668,004 vehicles pass through Turnpike toll booths. Since the Fourth of July falls on different days of the week, Parkways officials typically look at the five days surrounding the holiday in determining traffic counts.
Overall travel numbers for the five-day holiday travel period were more than 28 percent higher than for 2020.
Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said many travelers went on vacation the weekend before the Fourth of July, and came home the weekend after. Between Sunday, June 27 and Monday, July 5, more than 1.12 million vehicles used the Turnpike.
Despite such high traffic volumes, travelers only experienced scattered, minor delays, Miller said.
Parkways officials posted flaggers in toll areas to help direct traffic, put on extra shifts, and coordinated with West Virginia State Police and the state Courtesy Patrol to provide the safest, fastest experience possible.
– The Register-Herald