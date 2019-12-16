Christmas is the time of giving. We all know the joy of finding the perfect gift for a loved one. You can find that same feeling by providing a gift to Mac’s Toy Fund.
Mac’s is an 89-year-old charity that provides toys, coats and other items to Raleigh County children in need.
The 2019 Mac’s distribution event will be held Dec. 21 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. More than 6,000 children whose parents receive assistance for them from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services have been invited to the event. Each child will receive one new toy or bicycle and one used toy. Also available will be new and used coats, hats, gloves and mittens and fresh fruit.
As one can imagine, it takes a lot of people and funds to pull Mac’s together each year. Everything provided is achieved by the generous donations of area residents, either by monetary donations, the giving of used toys or volunteering their time. Monetary donations will be accepted through the end of the year, but Tuesday, Dec 17, is the final day to donate used toys. Those can be dropped off at BJW Printing on Robert C. Byrd Drive (across from Little Caesar’s Pizza) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or at Beckley Newspapers, 801 N. Kanawha St., between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Used bikes can be taken to Beckley Fire Station No. 3 on Eisenhower Drive.
“Seeing the joy on a child’s face as he or she picks out a present is always heart-warming,” said Mac’s President Dawn Dayton. “But equally thrilling is the happiness of parents who no longer have the worry of providing holiday presents for their kids.”
The most recent monetary donations received are from:
Fall 2019 Family Marketplace consignment sale, $20
Susan and Gene Pietrontozzi of Beaver, in memory of Rita Richmond, $50
Roy Bazzarre of Beckley, $25
Black Diamond Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, $500
Joyce Maynor of Beckley and Chris, Brittany and Ansley Fortier of Oakton, Va., in loving memory of Roger Maynor and Callyn Brett Maynor, $100
Lloyd Cox and Brenda Fox of Beaver, $100
Barbara and Jesse Cole of Beckley, $100
Mike and Delores Vaughan of Beckley, in memory of Dr. Paul and Madalene Vaughan, and in honor of their grandchildren, $100
Sandra Hogan of Daniels, $50
Steve and Marietta Torrico of Daniels, $100
Lee and Linda Hart of Beckley, “Happy birthday, Jesus!” $100
Bill and Lynda Eades of Beckley, “Thanks for making sure children in the Beckley area are remembered at Christmas!” $100
Dawn and Beth Dayton of Beckley, in memory of parents, Donald and Anna Lee Dayton, niece Amy Dayton and brothers, Terry and Gary Dayton, $100
Today’s total: $1,445
Total to date: $12,380
Monetary donations can be sent to PO Box 2398, Beckley, WV 25802, or donate online at paypal.com.macstoyfund