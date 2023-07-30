Morgantown, W.Va. – Country Roads Trust, involved in the Name, Image and Likeness funding for West Virginia University student-athletes, has announced a licensing agreement with Big Timber Brewing Company to produce and sell a co-branded lager beer.
Stephen Ford, general manager and COO of Country Roads Trust, said 15 percent of all sales of Country Roads Trust Lager will go back to the Trust.
An event to introduce Country Roads Trust Lager will be Aug. 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the Tap House in Morgantown for members, sponsors and media.
Country Roads Trust helps student-athletes by establishing NIL donation memberships and securing sponsorship deals.
Evans hired to maintain trails in Showshoe Highlands.
Marlinton, W.Va. — Charles Evans of Arbovale has been hired into a new position as the trail maintenance coordinator for the Snowshoe Highlands Area Recreation Collaborative.
The Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau hired Evans as part of an agreement with the USDA Forest Service and Monongahela National Forest that addresses deferred maintenance trail work on the Marlinton-White Sulphur and Greenbrier ranger districts.
The work in the agreement is funded by the Great American Outdoors Act and will contribute to the ongoing efforts to support the growing recreation economy in and around Monongahela National Forest.
The Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center, which is part of the Snowshoe Highlands Area Recreation Collaborative, is West Virginia’s only International Mountain Bicycling Association ride center, designated an IMBA silver-level bicycling destination in 2020.
An IMBA Gap Analysis was completed in January 2022 and has set the course of actions to achieve the goal of becoming one of only seven Gold-Level ride centers in the world.
Filing deadline approaches for disaster loans in Fayette, McDowell counties.
Atlanta – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding Private NonProfit organizations (PNPs) in Fayette and McDowell counties in West Virginia that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature, that Aug. 28 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans.
The loans are available for economic losses following a presidential disaster declaration for public assistance caused by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred July 12-13, 2022. Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.
