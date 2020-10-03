Trump is named to National Academy of High School Scholars

The National Academy of High School Scholars has announced that Jackson L. Trump of Saxon, and student at Liberty High School, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization.
The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and community commitment.
The announcement was made by the NSHSS founder and chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prize.
“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Jackson has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Nobel. “Jackson is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,: said NSHSS president James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Jackson build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime member at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
Founded in 2002, The National Society of High School Scholars currently has more than 1,500,000 society members in over 10 countries.