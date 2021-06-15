Howard Johnson on Harper Road will be getting a new canopy, after a trucker who drives Victoria’s Secret, Bath and Body Works and other goodies into Beckley went down an incline at the hotel on Monday evening, manager Sheila Warren reported.
Warren said she got a call from an employee around 6:30 p.m. and drove to the hotel to see a truck, with a 13.1-foot tall cab, stuck in the 14.6-foot canopy.
“I could tell right off the bat, if the truck was moved half an inch, it was going to collapse. It could’ve been a catastrophe, as far as other people’s vehicles were concerned.”
Beckley Fire Department responded and agreed with Warren. Warren said she put up tape, closed the front door and sent guests to a side entrance. She kept the truck in the canopy until her contractor could tear down the entire canopy on Tuesday. The contractor is going to begin rebuilding it, as soon as he can get supplies, but Warren reported that the cost of steel “is sky high.”
Warren said the trucker is a regular guest who comes weekly and that is not the first to strike the canopy. He struck it the “best,” though.
“It had been hit prior, and I was going to be able to keep my structure, just rebuild it,” she said. “Now the whole structure’s down, so it’s going to be huge bill.
“That was the worst hit, ever.”
Despite the hassle, she said, Howard Johnson is back to “business as usual.”
When construction of the new canopy starts, Warrant said, she’s building it higher.
“But I still don’t want trucks coming underneath it,” she added.