Troops prepare for Girl Scout cookie season

Girl Scouts of Black Diamond — which serves nearly 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland — kicked off their famous cookie season on Jan. 10 and with the commencement, released their new cookie, “Lemon-Ups,” which feature eight motivating messages that have been carefully chosen by girl scouts.
According to Candace Nelson, Director of Marketing for Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, this new cookie will feature a variety of sayings such as:
— I am a leader
— I am bold
— I am strong
— I am gutsy
“We’re so excited to add this new lemon cookie to our lineup,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “Lemon-Ups will be a crowd-pleaser, and best of all, it was inspired by our girls and incorporated their favorite phrases that embody what Girl Scouts is all about.”
The Girl Scout Cookie Program-which began more in 1912 with the original G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader), Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low who organized the very first Girl Scout troop in Savannah, Georgia- now encourages girls “to discover their inner leadership potential and use their earnings to create experiences for themselves and their troop-including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math programming.”
“Each troop in our council decides what to do with the money they earn through their cookie sales,” Nelson explained. “Some may take a trip, some decide to do something local, others save up their money- its really up to them to choose how to spend it, but it always goes back to the community.
Proceeds have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more.
Nelson continued, saying that the whole purpose of the cookie program is to teach troops the five crucial Girl Scout skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.
“While they have fun selling cookies and earn rewards for doing so, those five skills are what we have in mind for them to learn while going through the program, which is one of the largest entrepreneurial programs in the world.”
According to the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond press release, “more than half (53 percent) of women entrepreneurs and business owners are Girl Scouts alums.”
Additionally, research shows that women-founded start-ups generate more revenue over time and per dollar than male-founded start-ups, but only 17 percent of start-ups are women-founded.
During cookie season, scouts will sell their cookies for six weeks before they roll into their booth selling season, which lasts until the end of April.
Nelson explained that Girl Scout troops are separated according to their grade level with Daises being kindergarten through first grade, Brownies being second and third grade, Juniors being fourth and fifth, Cadets being sixth through eighth-grade Seniors being ninth and tenth grade and Ambassadors being eleventh and twelfth grade.
“In grades K-5, Girl Scouts earn badges, join troops, hike and camp, and participate in cookie program. In middle and high school, girls can also explore careers in science and technology, travel the world, discover nature, and take on projects that transform their communities.”
She also says that girls and boys do not differ in skills as far as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills go.
“Girls decide if they are good or bad at STEM around third grade. Girl Scouts is really a girl-lead and girl-focused program that provides young women with the opportunity to take chances and fail if need be so that they will become more confident and learn to pick themselves up and try again. We have pillars that we follow to encourage girls to try different things so that can learn to succeed in life, in a company, or just as a member of the community.”
As far as events are concerned the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are always hosting events and incentives for their troops.
“Patches are a huge thing in Girl Scouts,” Nelson shared. “We have a yearly patch program and this year’s theme is Women of Courage. The girls have been learning about different women throughout history who have made a difference in the world.”
The troops receive “fun patches” for attending events or completing a specific activity, but they can also receive “earned patches” when they learn a certain skill, complete a community service event, etc.
“A lot of different troops set goals and it is a really cool feeling to see their vests decorated with all these patches. We love seeing them succeed in areas that they chose.”
Nelson also revealed that on Feb. 3, Food Network will be debuting a new reality cooking show that is all about Girl Scout cookies.
To celebrate the premiere, the troops will be throwing a watch party.
Also coming up for the scouts is Engineering Days at the Clay Center in Charleston, a skiing activity at Winterplace Ski Resort, an Artist Badge Bash on Feb. 1, a trip to the Oglebay Good Zoo, and much more.
“Our mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. There is always a new or unique experience waiting for you at Girl Scouts!”
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond’s complete list of upcoming activities, as well as additional information on cookie season, other Girl Scout programs, how to support the troops and the council itself, can be found by visiting www.bdgsc.org.