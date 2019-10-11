The Trillium Performing Arts season begins next week at the Lewis Theatre in downtown Lewisburg. An hour-long Friday Night Alive! family-friendly showcase of talent will commence at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.
Among the featured performers are:
• Belinda Anderson, who will read selections from her original stories
• Alexandra DeGraff and Anastasia Seltzer, each of whom will offer a dance solo
• The Greenbrier River Optimistic Ukulele Players
• Terrence Zimmerman, who blends bluegrass, jazz and classical guitar
• Y.R. Nihgual, who will play piano and guitar and be joined for a special tune by Michael Buttrill on viola, with Devin Preston singing
• Skip Class Play Brass, a group of students from Greenbrier East High School, who will perform jazz, rock, pop and more
Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for full-time students and AmeriCorps volunteers.
The theatre is at 867 Court St., North. For additional information, check out Trillium’s Facebook page or call 304-645-3003.
Tina Alvey