Trillium Performing Arts in Lewisburg will offer a virtual Halloween show via Zoom at 7 p.m. Friday. The show promises spooky fun suitable for all ages.
Performances will include a little Edgar Allen Poe, a raven dance created by Carli Mareneck and a couple of surprises. Devin Preston will be the emcee.
The Zoom ID is #8586117961. There is no charge for this event, but contributions are encouraged; donate at trilliumperformingarts.org. Tickets to Friday Night Alive! performances are normally $6 per person.
Tina Alvey