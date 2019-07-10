Trillium Performing Arts Collective will conduct “Kids’ Week” July 29 through Aug. 2 with classes from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the Lewis Theatre in Lewisburg.
Hannah Morningstar-Stout will begin the week teaching classes in ballet on Monday, jazz on Tuesday and tap on Wednesday.
Carli Mareneck will help students discover their own movements and use their imaginations in Thursday’s “Express Yourself” class.
Friday’s “Enter Stage Left!” class will give students a chance to learn some basic acting skills and pantomime. There will be a short performance at the end of the day.
The week will also include a class for tots, ages 3 through 5, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Students will learn basic ballet, how to share space, listening skills and creative movement.
All classes will include a snack break.
Lynda Halliday rounds out the teaching staff.
Fees are $20 per class or $80 for the week. Payment may be made in advance at the Trillium office in the Lewis Theatre on Court Street or at the beginning of the class.
Class space is limited, so advance registration is encouraged. Call 304-645-3003 for more information or to register.
