Trillium School for Performing Arts will offer dance classes beginning the week of Sept. 3.
Instructor Hannah Morningstar-Stout’s Monday schedule is pre-ballet (ages 3 through 5) from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and combo, tap, ballet and jazz (ages 6 through 8) from 4:30 to 6 p.m. On Wednesdays, she will teach junior company (ages 8 through 15) from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and advance placement from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Carli Mareneck and Donald Laney will teach modern dance technique (ages 14 through 18) from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Classes are $40 per month, with a one-time registration fee of $10. Scholarships are available.
Trillium is in the Lewis Theatre at 867 Court St. N. in Lewisburg.
For additional information or to register for classes, call 304-645-3003 or email trilliumbizwv@gmail.com.
Tina Alvey