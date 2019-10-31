The City of Beckley has rescheduled it's Trick-or-Treat from tonight to Saturday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Due to large amounts of rainfall, high wind speeds and tornado watches, Beckley, along with other surrounding areas, have rescheduled the event for the weekend. According to the National Weather Service, rain and high winds will continue throughout the night, not letting up until around 9 p.m.
Hinton in Summers County will now have their Trick-or-Treat Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m., and Mullens in Wyoming County has rescheduled the event to Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
— Jordan Nelson