Alderson Main Street will present the sixth annual Tribute to Bricktop on the Alderson Memorial Bridge from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 8. Admission to the event is free.
The tribute is offered in memory of internationally renowned jazz singer and entertainer Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia Smith —famously known as “Bricktop” in recognition of her striking red hair— who was born in Alderson in 1894.
Returning to present the music of Bricktop’s era is the Robinson, Hoffman, Penn and Sellards jazz group, according to a Main Street news release. The group features writer/artist/vocalist Susanna Robinson, guitarist Bill Hoffman, pianist and vocalist William Penn and John Sellards on upright bass.
No concessions will be available at this event, but attendees are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverage and a chair, and settle in for an evening of smooth jazz on the bridge crossing the Greenbrier River.
Tina Alvey