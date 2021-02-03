Three Fayette County defendants who are accused of torturing and causing the death of an 8-year-old Oak Hill girl in December 2018 are scheduled to go to trial before Fayette Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake on March 10, Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons verified Tuesday.
Parsons has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case in order to avoid a conflict of interest. Fayette Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti's wife had been the victim's teacher at Nicholas County Elementary School. She is a witness in the case.
Raylee Browning died at Plateau Medical Center on Dec. 26, 2018, of rare complications caused by untreated pneumonia. Her body was covered in bruises and scratches, and PMC medical workers reported the girl had a torn rectum.
She was under the care of Child Protective Services (CPS) when she died.
Oak Hill Police Department officers arrested Marty Browning Jr., Marty Jr.'s wife Julie Browning and Julie's sister, Sherie Titchenell, in December 2019 on charges of a death of a child by a parent, guardian, or custodian and child neglect resulting in death in December 2019. In June, Fayette grand jurors returned indictments against the three adults.
Raylee lived with Browning, who was her father, Browning's then-girlfriend, Julie, and Julie's sister, Sherie, along with Julie's three biological children. The group had lived in Nicholas County, where Raylee briefly attended Nicholas County Elementary School. Her teachers and at least one other adult had reported to Nicholas CPS that Raylee was being abused.
Soon afterwards, Raylee's guardians withdrew her from her school under West Virginia's homeschooling laws. Later, the family moved to Park Street in Oak Hill in Fayette County, where Raylee became severely ill on Christmas Day 2018.
In the hours after Raylee's death, OHPD officers found bloody tissues in a bedroom that Raylee reportedly shared with Sherie in the Park Street house, along with a hammer. They found a sex toy in a drawer, according to arrest documents.
Sherie told police that Raylee had had a nose bleed on the morning of her death, leading to the bloody tissues. She allegedly said that Raylee had recently been having nosebleeds regularly as a side effect of strong psychiatric medications the girl was prescribed for autism and alleged behavior disorders.
In individual interviews just after Raylee died, Julie and Marty told police they had not witnessed Raylee having nose bleeds.
Although the three adults told police that Raylee self-harmed and exhibited defiant behavior, Raylee's teachers had never reported behavioral problems.
Raylee's biological mother told The Register-Herald in December 2019 that Raylee was well-behaved and showed no signs of autism. She said Raylee was terrified when she was forced to return to her father's house and that right before her death, she had asked to live with her mother.
After Raylee's death, her father and Julie married. Julie was the reigning 2019 Mrs. Oak Leaf Festival when she was arrested. Following her arrest, pageant officials stripped her of the title.
•••
Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said the department investigation had been initially slowed because West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources did not provide Raylee's records to police.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) reportedly turned over a portion of the records to Cpl. James Pack in November 2019.
Pack had taken Raylee's medical records to a Charleston child abuse expert, who told police that Raylee was possibly a victim of medical child abuse, in which a child is being made ill by a caregiver and unnecessarily treated by the medical community. The expert questioned why medical workers had not thoroughly investigated reports by Julie that Raylee had recurring low blood glucose levels. The expert also said that a broken leg Raylee had suffered in the months prior to her death was a common injury in child abuse cases.
The three adults told Pack that Raylee's broken leg was a self-inflicted injury caused by kicking a wall in a fit of anger. They also reported that the bruises and scratches on the girl's body when she died had been self-inflicted.
In September, Fayetteville attorney Anthony Salvatore filed a civil suit in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on behalf of Raylee's estate against the DHHR, seeking undisclosed damages and compensation for the girl's mother, Janice Wriston of Scarbro.
The federal suit alleges that Child Protective Services workers failed to do a required home study on the Browning home and refused to thoroughly investigate reports by Raylee's teachers and others that the child was being abused, which caused Raylee to suffer cruel and unusual punishment, violating her Eighth Amendment rights.
According to the suit, DHHR workers had lied on official records and had hidden them, all in an attempt to cover up agency negligence once the girl had died.