A Fayette County man was sentenced to prison Friday for sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.
According to a press release from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Terry L. Treadway, 64, of Scarbro, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing in relation to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. Treadway was sentenced to five to 25 years in prison for each count.
Ewing further ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, meaning Treadway’s sentence will functionally be not less than 10 years up to a maximum of 50 years, Ciliberti said. Treadway must serve a minimum of 10 years before being eligible for parole.
The judge also ordered that Treadway will be subject to 25 years of supervised release should he be released from prison and complete parole. The period of supervised release can be changed to a period of incarceration in the event Treadway violates the rules of his supervised release.
According to the release from Ciliberti's office, an individual contacted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau on June 28, 2021, to report that she believed her niece and a female friend of her niece had been sexually abused by Treadway several years prior when both were children. In conducting an investigation, a detective with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department interviewed the two victims, who were both adults at the time of the interview. According to the news release, both women disclosed that Treadway had sexually molested them on multiple occasions when they were children between the ages of 6 and 11.
As the investigation continued, two more female child victims of Treadway were identified, the release noted. The youngest victim was interviewed at the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, the juvenile reported that when she was between 8 and 10 years of age, Treadway had touched her genital area. The final victim likewise reported that Treadway had sexually molested her on multiple occasions when she was a child from 7 to 11 years old.
The investigation determined that Treadway accessed all of his victims through relationships he established with the victims’ families.
The crimes were investigated by the FCSD Detective Bureau. Support services for the victims and victims’ families were provided by the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center and AWAY. The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.