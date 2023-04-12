Piney Creek Watershed held a litter cleanup and collaborated with the Stewards Individual Placements for a Trash Trout Litter Cleanup in Cranberry Creek behind Taco Bell on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley Wednesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Trash Trout is specifically designed to capture floating litter and keep it from traveling further downstream. You can find two Trash Trout in the Piney Creek Watershed. One is located on Cranberry Creek, and the second is located on Little Whitestick Creek.
Piney Creek Watershed Association partners with the Beckley Sanitary Board to make sure the Trash Trout are properly cleaned out and maintained.
