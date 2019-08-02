LESTER — Lester Elementary School is quiet on this hot afternoon in early August. A lone employee makes her way to the school office. The playground is desolate; the hallways are deserted.
In the uncanny way of all elementary schools, the building mysteriously conveys that life-shaping moments have unfolded here. Its silence is pregnant, as if patiently anticipating the return of footsteps and laughter and first-day tears.
One room in the school — the Trap Hill District Museum — is filled by the residents of Lester and other small communities scattered around the Trap Hill district of Raleigh.
Stepping inside, an imaginative visitor may say that the Town of Lester is storing Roger Trail's time machine at the local elementary school, which also hosts Lester Town Hall.
Here at town hall — captured in more than 1,000 reproduced photos and preserved on 73 display boards, behind row after row of donated glass — past residents of this part of Raleigh County are forever in their heyday.
Trail, who lives in Beckley but grew up near Lester, compiled the collection over the past 23 years. After displaying it for years at the Trap Hill High School All-Years Reunion, he recently decided to donate his work to the town.
Trail was unable to attend the grand opening of his museum on Friday. His sister, Kay Trail Denson, 71, of California, attended and met with friends, THHS alumni, former neighbors and Lester town officials.
Frankly, people marveled.
"He did all of this," Denson told The Register-Herald. "He spent years and years and years on it.
"He's a very meticulous person," she added. "He's an accountant. He likes details. He loves history."
Trail had told The Register-Herald in June that the museum would give perpetual life to his collection.
Lester Mayor Sam Allen had said in June that it was an honor to assist in creating the museum. The city paid $2,000 for its creation, and Trap Hill Alumni Association, through private monetary donors and services, provided the remainder of the work, which dozens admired Friday.
"That's all his (Trail's) writing," remarked Roger Trump of Maple Fork, a THHS graduate who grew up at Maple Meadow. "He wrote it all in.
"He had all this on big, white display boards, and he would bring it to the reunion every three years.
"He's getting older now, and he wanted it in a permanent place so people could enjoy it."
Trail's collection includes property maps, history of property owners, churches, some post offices, local sports teams, mine history and history of dozens of schools.
"It's awesome," Trump said. "This brings back a lot of memories to a lot of people."
Trump said Maple Meadow offered ample farm country for bike riding. Neighbor kids were always at each others' homes. The Maple Meadow school that Trump attended had two rooms, according to Trail's history.
One was the church, and the other was the school.
Inside that school, Trump recalled Friday, there were eight benches. The teacher taught students from each grade, and the younger students could learn their own lessons and then absorb the upper grades' lessons, too.
Trail's work allowed Trump and others who attended the grand opening on Friday to visit a cherished era that, while gone, created a community that is still present when members come together.
"It was a better time — a much better time," Trump said. "People took care of each other. People got along.
"It was a different time. It was a great time."
Meandering with friends along her brother's collection, Denson recalled when Lester was a booming coal town with a train stop. Bridie's store sold "everything." Kids played in the woods around Lester.
"It was a wonderful place to grow up," she said. "It was idyllic."
Her parents had met as employees at Metalton store. Later, they owned a grocery and feed store, Trail's Grocery.
A picture shows Denson, Trail, their brother Max and their parents on the front porch of the store.
The Lannutti family matriarch kept a store and a pool room. Local guys hung out at the pool room, Denson recalled, pointing at a display. There, a young male resident, Charles Lannutti, posed with machismo beside of his black, 1931 Ford Model A.
Many of the people in Trail's photos — captured at a single moment of their lives and now preserved, forever in their heydays, in local history — were brought to life as Denson and others remembered them, or else remembered tales about them.
The famed country musician, the late Little Jimmy Dickens, grew up with Denson's father.
World-famous jazz musician Arthur Eugene Simmons was from Glen White.
Harry Perkowski (THHS Class of 1941) played in the local Eccles Admirals baseball league, which won the Raleigh County championship one year. Perkowski would go on to pitch for the Cincinnati Reds.
"Locally famous" people drew as much enthusiasm from visitors. For years, Dr. Joseph Meredith Grandison practiced at Lester. In the 1950s and 1960s, Denson said he treated the Trail family.
A picture of the physician from Trail's collection shows an African American man, while Denson is Caucasian.
"That was perfectly fine," Denson said, dismissing any racial undercurrents to the story. "He was a good doctor."
Betty Meadows Goodwin, a Hollywood Elementary School teacher whose older sister had graduated THHS with Denson, pointed to a photo grouping that could have been clipped from a fan magazine. The dark-haired, fashionably dressed woman in the pictures had a silver screen presence that shot right through the photograph that had been taken in the 1950s.
The legend above the woman read "Ella Davis Farmer."
"If you ask anybody in our class who had to the be most outstanding teacher, they would say 'Ella Davis,'" said Goodwin. "She was there forever."
The drama teacher had studied dramatic arts in New York and French in Georgia. She had a theatrical flair, Goodwin and Denson recalled. She bought her clothes in fashionable places and routinely flew on airplanes — something that Goodwin said few in Lester did, in those days.
She later married a member of the Raleigh County Board of Education. She pronounced his last name "Fah-muh," Goodwin recalled, laughing.
"He was no slouch," she added.
As the afternoon wore on, Denson and Goodwin and others finished their meanderings through Trail's work and headed to the exit. They had to prepare for the Trap Hill High School All Year Reunion.
As the door swung shut behind them, Dr. Grandison with his Choctow and French brides and Mrs. Davis-Farmer with her piercing stare and Charles Lannutti with his '31 Ford Model A and Trump's one-room schoolhouse seemed more real than the empty school hallway.