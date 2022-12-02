About a dozen rail cars derailed around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the Wyoming County community of Hanover. The train cars derailed near a towing service alongside the Norfolk Southern Railway. Traffic is being detoured onto W.Va. 10, to W.Va. 80, and back to U.S. 52 until the wreck can be cleared. Rail cars crushed several automobiles at the wrecker service, but the vehicles were vacant at the time and no one was hurt.