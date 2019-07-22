20 train cars jump track

vivian — Upward of 20 train cars derailed Saturday in Vivian, and several of them were hazardous material carriers.
Once derailed, the westbound train cars toppled onto their side with several of them falling into Elkhorn Creek.
“About 20 cars have derailed,” Kimball Fire Chief Jimmy Gianato said. “Some are hazardous material cars that are empty.”
Because there were no injuries and there is no risk for public safety, “From here on out, it’s the railroad’s responsibility,” Gianato said.
Though the hazardous material train cars are empty, they will be continually monitored, due to the possibility of a seal starting to leak, in later hours, Gianato added.
After Kimball Fire Department assessed the derailment, it was determined where the derailment happened and that there were no injuries. Norfolk Southern employees were on the scene assessing the derailment.
Also responding to the scene were Jan Care Ambulance Services and the Railroad Police.
According to Gianato, five of the rail cars were in the riverway, with the rest on their sides next to the tracks. He also stated that of the hazardous material cars, one is a sulfuric acid car.