Beckley's own "trailblazer" has always cut new paths for others to follow, but now he will be doing it officially.
Gary Morefield, 63, is the city's first trails specialist through the Board of Public Works. He will make and maintain trails professionally instead of the way he has done it for years — as a private volunteer.
The winner of the 2017 Governor's Service Award, Morefield has built seven of the 11 miles of trail at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, 10.5 miles at Little Beaver State Park and 5.5 miles of trails around Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver, since 2000. He also developed trails at Lake Stephens, he added.
"My goal is to connect the airport to the (Paul Cline) soccer complex," Morefield said Tuesday.
When Morefield says that he "makes" a trail, he is speaking in the most literal sense, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold explained.
"He chops down trees, weed-eats, saws," Rappold listed. "He just did whatever it took, and he had the vision to create those trails.
"He serves as a volunteer, and he's just an asset," he added. "Our goal is to formalize this on our part (with the new position) and provide a helper for him so that he won't be out there a couple miles from nowhere, on his own."
Morefield's trails have brought joy to many over the past few years, giving hours of exercise, enjoyment of the area's natural beauty and camaraderie to those who use them.
Tammy Hancock Cline of Beckley said she is "obsessed" with hiking. After the death of her first husband, the late businessman and community leader Mel Hancock, Cline found a "mental release" in being on the trails.
Cline and a group of her friends now regularly hike Morefield's paths with their dogs.
"The way he maintains these trails is right up there with the way the federal Park Service maintain all the trails of the New River Gorge," said Cline. "Heck, sometimes our trails are better maintained.
"He is out there, every day, cleaning up existing trails or starting new trails.
"My friends speak constantly about how having the trails right in our back yards enables us to get off work and get in a five-mile hike, three or four days per week," she added.
Cline pointed out that, until this week, Morefield had created and maintained the trails on his free time, after working a full day at his former employer, Creager Tires.
He'd also coordinated volunteer workers from various groups, including West Virginia University Institute of Technology and the Boy Scouts of America.
"You can tell Gary loves what he does," added Cline. "But he was just a person who saw possibilities of a trail system in our community and reacted.
"He didn't try to find somebody else to do it. He just did it."
How does someone look over a vast forest, note the tangle of wildflowers and thorns and weeds and the obstructive boulders and manage to pinpoint the exact spot that will offer the best stroll?
"Basically, you scout," Morefield said. "You walk around looking to go from Point A to Point B, and then you flag it, cut it open, and then dig, if you have to, and move rocks, if you have to, or you can use mapping.
"Here at the soccer field, I used some mapping to figure out, kind of, where I wanted to go, but you can't really tell, unless you, physically, go out and look at things, where to put the trail," he explained.
Morefield, who said that some of his work has been funded by the nonprofit Piney Creek Watershed Association, has his personal goal of connecting the region's great outdoors in a series of trails. But he also enjoys knowing that he has helped others to experience the beauty of southern West Virginia and has even helped some business owners. Morefield said the owner of one bike shop told him that sales spiked when a new mile of trail was finished.
"Here at the soccer complex, the trail usage has gone up dramatically over the last two years," Morefield reported. "It makes you smile to see people ride by, walk by, run by."
At the request of Cline and her hiking group, the City of Beckley had recognized Morefield's contributions as a volunteer by placing a plaque at the complex in his honor.
Now, Mayor Rappold said, Morefield will help develop the city in various ways in his new role. Not only will he continue trailblazing hiking paths, he will coordinate with Beckley Sanitary Board General Manager Jeremiah Johnson to lay trails in places that will help the city to develop utilities.
"We'd like to continue to extend our sewer and water service lines through those areas," explained the mayor. "So the idea is that the trails can run parallel with it."
Beckley is recognized as a state leader in the geographic information system (GIS) mapping of utility lines, he added.
Morefield's trails may also help the city to expand its boundaries.
"He knows the Piney Gorge and that whole area off the soccer trails and off the airport, up at Woodcrest, moving out toward Stanaford Acres," said Rappold. "He knows them like the back of his hand.
"A lot of people in Stanaford Acres have expressed interest in being part of the city," he explained. "I think a lot of people there would like to be a part of the city and participate in and enjoy the services from police and fire and public works that we can provide.
"I'm not saying that was a primary motive to bring Gary on," added Rappold. "But if it happens, as we develop more trails through the cliffs of Piney Creek below Woodcrest and move on toward the Stanaford Acres area of the Piney Creek Gorge, (annexation of Stanaford Acres) could happen."
Morefield has been working on trails at the soccer field since starting his new position.
Those who want to donate to trail development through Piney Creek Watershed Association may visit https://pineycreekwatershed.org/ and select the "donate" button.