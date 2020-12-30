Two previously convicted felons from Beckley are now facing felony charges after a traffic stop by deputies in Fayette County Tuesday night.
According to a criminal complaint, a vehicle with a broken brake light and a burnt-out registration light was pulled over Tuesday evening by a Fayette County Deputy.
After making the stop, the deputy was informed by the driver, Devin Cresce, 24, of Beckley, that he did not have a valid drivers license. He was then removed from the vehicle for further questioning.
The deputy then proceed to speak with the other occupants in the car - Dmontrayl Moore, 25, of Beckley and an unidentified female.
The complaint states that the deputy “identified discrepancies in their stories” and as a result asked permission from Cresce, the driver, to search the vehicle. That request was denied by Cresce.
The deputy then deployed his narcotics K-9 to sniff around the vehicle for the odor of narcotics which the dog was able to find.
This led to a search of the vehicle which yielded two firearms – one lying in the rear passenger floorboard where Moore was seated and the other concealed in the sunroof on the driver’s side.
A subsequent search of Moore revealed him to be in possession of several grams of marijuana and $5,468 in cash.
Crescey and Moore, being convicted felons from prior incidents, were each charged with prohibited person in possession of firearms. They also face possession of controlled substance charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Moore has a felony conviction from March 2018 from New Jersey for unlawful possession of a weapon as well as convictions from West Virginia for daytime burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony, which took place in April 2017.
In August 2019, Cresce was found guilty of DUI first offense and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.