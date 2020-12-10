A Nicholas County man was arrested in Fayetteville on drug charges following a routine traffic stop.
A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle Tuesday on U.S. Route 19 in Fayetteville for a traffic infraction, according to a release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of methamphetamines and heroin along with scales and packaging materials. Also located was a quantity of cash.
As a result, Jeremey Robinson, 40 of Nicholas County, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics. He will now await court proceedings.