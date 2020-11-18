Two people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday morning in Beckley after officers found heroin, marijuana and Xanax pills in their vehicle following a traffic stop.
The traffic stop was initiated by a Beckley Police officer on Robert C Byrd Drive near the Ewart Avenue intersection after witnessing a vehicle swerving back and forth over the traffic lines, according to a criminal complaint.
After stopping the vehicle and initiating contact with the two people inside, the officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle Santonyo Robinson, 22, of Beckley, then admitted to having marijuana in his backpack in the back seat.
Robinson and his passenger, Devante Hoover, 23, of Beckley, were then detained while the officer searched the vehicle.
In the vehicle the officer found 48 Xanax tablets in the driver’s side door compartment beside where Robinson was sitting as well as pistol in the front seat where Robinson had been sitting.
In the backpack described by Robinson, police found approximately seven ounces of marijuana split into multiple bags individually packaged for resale as well as a large glass jar of loose marijuana, a set of digital scales and multiple plastic bags.
Police also inspected a backpack that was in the floor of the passenger side where Hoover was sitting.
This backpack contained 53 Xanax tablets as well as approximately 9.41 grams of suspected heroin split into three individually wrapped packages as well as a set of digital scales.
A handgun was also found on Hoover prior to being detained.
Robinson and Hoover were both charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
In addition to these felony charges Robinson was also charged with a misdemeanor as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Both individuals were booked into the Southern Regional Jail at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website.
Hoover’s bond was set at $50,000 and Robinson’s was set at $55,000.